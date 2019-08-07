sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

MONDI PLC - Holding(s) in Company

MONDI PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, August 7

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

7 August 2019

Notification of Major Interests in Shares

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

Mondi plc

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer:

N/A

2. Reason for notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

Name: Norges Bank

City and country of registered office: Oslo, Norway

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):

N/A

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

5 August 2019

6. Date on which issuer notified:

6 August 2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
3.63
0.03
3.66
485,553,780
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
4.01
0.07
4.08
N/A

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)		No. of voting rights% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B1CRLC4717,622,617N/A3.63N/A
Subtotal 8.A17,622,6173.63

B1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/ Conversion PeriodNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted.% of voting rights
Shares on loan (right to recall)N/AAt any time128,2850.03
Subtotal 8.B 1128,2850.03

B2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/ Conversion PeriodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of voting rights% of voting rights
N/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
Subtotal 8.B 2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer

10. Proxy Voting:

Name of the proxy holder:

N/A

Number and percentage of voting rights held:

N/A

Date until which voting rights held:

N/A

11. Additional information:

Place of completion: Oslo, Norway

Date of completion: 6 August 2019

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd


