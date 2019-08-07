Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 06-August-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 340.40p INCLUDING current year revenue 346.99p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 334.22p INCLUDING current year revenue 340.81p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---