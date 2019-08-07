

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blucora Inc. (BCOR), a provider of tax-smart financial solutions that empower people's goals, said that it now expects total revenue for fiscal year 2019 to be in the range of $710.0 million - $724.0 million, compared to the prior outlook of $704.0 million - $724.0 million. Analysts expect annual revenues of $689.5 million.



The company said it expects GAAP net loss attributable to the company to be in the range of $30.5 million - $35.5 million or $0.62 - $0.72 per share, Non-GAAP net loss of $10.0 million - $14.5 million, or $0.20 - $0.29 per share and revenues of $142.5 million - $149.5 million for the third quarter of 2019. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report a loss of $0.11 per share and revenues of $136.68 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX