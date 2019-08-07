

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Israeli generic medicines producer Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) announced Wednesday that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Michael McClellan has decided to step down from his role as CFO due to personal reasons requiring him to be located near his family.



Teva has initiated a search to identify its next CFO. McClellan is expected to remain in his role through the announcement of third quarter results to assist with a smooth transition.



McClellan was appointed Teva's CFO in November 2017 after serving as Senior Vice President and Interim Group CFO from July 2017. From 2015 to November 2017, McClellan served as senior vice president and CFO, Global Specialty Medicines.



