The global seborrheic keratosis treatment market size is poised to reach USD 634 million by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005348/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global seborrheic keratosis treatment market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read 112 page research report with TOC on "Seborrheic Keratosis Treatment Market Analysis Report by type (cryotherapy, electrocautery, and other treatments) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW)" at:

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-seborrheic-keratosis-treatment-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of seborrheic keratosis. In addition, the surge in geriatric population is anticipated to further boost the demand for seborrheic keratosis treatment during the forecast period.

Request Free Sample Pages

Although seborrheic keratosis is not a contagious disease, it can substantially impact the physical and emotional well-being of patients due to its appearance. The prevalence of this disease is high among people who are frequently exposed to the sun. Increasing awareness about health and the importance of sports is increasing the number of people participating in outdoor sports, which is further increasing the prevalence of skin conditions, including seborrheic keratosis.

This condition usually appears in people who are in the age group of 40 years and above. Thus, the increasing cases of seborrheic keratosis are directly related to the growing geriatric population. This factor is also expected to drive the growth of the seborrheic keratosis treatment market during the forecast period.

For More Information: Speak to an Analyst

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Brymill Cryogenic Systems

CryoConcepts LP

OLYMPUS CORPORATION

Special Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Seborrheic Keratosis Treatment Market can be broadly categorized into the following types:

Cryotherapy

Electrocautery

Other treatments

Key Regions for the Seborrheic Keratosis Treatment Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region wise market shares until 2019.

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Related Reports on Health Care Market are:

Female Infertility Drugs Market Global Female Infertility Drugs Market by RoA (parenteral, oral, and others) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Plethysmograph Market Global Plethysmograph Market by application (adult and baby), end-users (hospitals, clinics, and others), and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005348/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com