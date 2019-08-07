A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest spend analytics engagement for a manufacturing company.During the course of this engagement, the analytics experts at Quantzig helped a leading manufacturing company based out of Germany to gain greater visibility into their spend patterns and improve profitability.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005382/en/

The Business Problem: The client, a leading manufacturing company based out of Germany, was finding it difficult to gain a consistent and unified view of spend throughout different functional groups within their organization.

This case study explains how we helped a German manufacturing company to integrate spend and supplier data and eliminate bottlenecks by leveraging real-time spend insights.

Our spend analytics solutions help companies to tackle supply chain risks and drive continuous innovation and improvement. Request a free proposal to gain in-depth insights into our portfolio of analytics solutions.

The Solution Offered: To address the issues faced by the client our experts adopted a comprehensive approach to understand the core business challenges faced by the client. The solution offered by Quantzig helped the client to integrate spend and supplier data and eliminate bottlenecks by leveraging real-time spend insights. Also, the manufacturing company witnessed an increase of 12% in their profitability and identified several saving opportunities which were previously unknown to them.

Get in touch to know how our spend analytics solutions can help you drive value by optimizing operating costs and providing greater control and transparency through standardization.

Quantzig's spend analytics solutions helped the client to:

Increase profitability by 15%

Overcome challenges caused by data silos and operational complexities

Quantzig's spend analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

Gaining greater visibility into spend patterns

Identifying roadblocks to spend management

Learn how we can help you achieve notable improvements in supply chain efficiency with our spend analytics solutions. Request a free demo now!

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005382/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us