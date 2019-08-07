Douglas, Crealytics Strike Unprecedented Retail Media Partnership

BERLIN, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crealytics, an industry innovator of performance advertising, site monetization and retail media solutions, today announced an exclusive partnership with Douglas, one of Europe's leading premium beauty retailers. The arrangement marks a new chapter for Douglas, for whom Crealytics will help shape its retail media operations via Sponsored Product Ads (SPA) and on-site Display Ads, forming part of the overall platform strategy and an increased audience focus.



"We're thrilled to partner with Crealytics, which will open up fresh opportunities for hundreds of our brand partners to run targeted advertising campaigns based on our first party POS data, as well as generating incremental revenue streams in a competitive landscape," says Vanessa Stützle, EVP E-Commerce & CRM. "Crealytics offers a solution that scales to our needs for today and the future, in particular with regards to our ambition to build Europe's #1 Beauty Platform."



Andreas Reiffen, CEO and Founder of Crealytics, said his company was proud to work with Douglas: "Retail media solutions, in particular Sponsored Product Ads, are moving beyond single threaded technologies toward a more mediated, open-exchange model. Douglas has long been known as a retail innovator and I'm thrilled at the opportunity to support their ongoing ambitions in leading the way in retail media."



About Douglas

Douglas is one of the leading premium beauty retailers in the European beauty industry with about 2,400 stores and fast-growing online shops in 24 European countries. In the financial year 2017/18, the company generated sales of 3.3 billion Euros. Douglas has a portfolio of some 50,000 high-quality products of more than 650 brands in the areas of perfumery, decorative cosmetics and skincare as well as food supplements and accessories. With around 40 million Beauty Card holders, Douglas has one of the largest customer loyalty programs in Europe. Providing excellent consultation and a range of unique services, Douglas is one of the leading companies in the beauty market - both online and in stores. doitforyou



About Crealytics

Crealytics is a retail advertising solutions company. With a balanced focus on customer acquisition and site monetization, Crealytics empowers ecommerce retailers with technologies and services that address the entirety of the product advertising lifecycle. Its offices are located in New York, Berlin, and London and are supported by our worldwide team of 170 retail experts.