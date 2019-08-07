Proven 10-step VIA VenafiTM implementation plan eliminates expensive, certificate-related outages

Black Hat USA Booth 146--Venafi, the leading provider and inventor of machine identity protection, today announced the industry's first no-outage guarantee. Combining the power of the Venafi platform with a formulaic, proven process developed in conjunction with hundreds of customers, the VIA Venafi No Outages GuaranteeTM completely eliminates certificate-related outages.

"We've worked with hundreds of the world's largest, most sophisticated brands and we know they have struggled to eliminate outages," said Jeff Hudson, CEO of Venafi. "Nearly every company we've worked with has experienced an unexpected certificate expiration that breaks a critical business system. VIA Venafi is a fundamentally different approach that will completely prevent certificate-related outages."

According to Venafi TrustNet data, within the next seven days, over 2.6 million public certificates will expire. Because most certificates are often untracked and installed in multiple locations seven days is rarely long enough to replace them.

Unfortunately, eliminating certificate-related outages within complex, multi-tiered architectures can feel like an impossible effort. Multiple applications and devices often share certificates throughout the process of security transactions and communications. In addition, ownership and control of these certificates often reside in different parts of the organization. These problems are exacerbated by the fact that most organizations have certificate renewal processes that are not reliable and are prone to human error. When combined, these factors can make outage prevention a complex process.

The No Outages Guarantee VIA Venafi is a fast, easy way to solve these problems. It blends the power of the Venafi Platform with the experience of trained experts and a step-by-step implementation plan that supports customizable business processes. By delivering the visibility, intelligence and automation required to solve the underlying people, process and technology issues that contribute to certificate-related outages, the No Outages Guarantee VIA Venafi delivers proven, repeatable outcomes at any scale.

"We've worked with many customers and they've tried to use some kind of home-grown technique or point tools to solve this problem," continued Hudson. "The outcome of these efforts is very predictable; they see a huge increase in the number of outage alarms, but they don't see any reduction in the number of outages. VIA Venafi distills over ten years of experience eliminating outages for the largest, most security-conscious companies in the world into an approach that delivers consistent, measurable results."

Machine identities, including digital keys and certificates, control the flow of data to trusted machines in a wide range of security and operational systems, including e-commerce and financial transaction systems, load balancers and traffic inspection devices. Enterprises rely on SSL/TLS certificates to connect and encrypt over 330 million internet domains, over 1.8 billion web sites and countless services. When these certificates expire unexpectedly, the machine or application will cease to communicate with other machines, shutting down critical business processes.

