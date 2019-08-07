iTeos Therapeutics SA: iTeos Therapeutics to Present at 2019 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

iTeos Therapeutics to Present at 2019 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

Gosselies, Belgium and Cambridge, MA - August 7, 2019 - iTeos Therapeutics SA, a privately-held biotechnology company developing novel cancer immunotherapies, today announced that Michel Detheux, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of iTeos, will present at the 2019 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. ET in New York, NY.

About iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics is a privately-held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of persons living with cancer by designing and developing next generation immunotherapies. The Company's lead program, EOS100850, is an adenosine A2A receptor antagonist currently in a Phase 1/1b study. A second program, a fully human ADCC-enabling anti-TIGIT antibody.

