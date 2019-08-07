

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. video game industry rejected President Donald Trump's suggestion that video games are among the factors driving people to commit mass shooting in the country.



Trump had made the comment during a public address Monday in the wake of mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, at the weekend, which killed 31 people.



'We must stop the glorification of violence in our society. This includes the gruesome and grisly video games that are now commonplace,' Trump said in a televised address.



House minority leader Kevin McCarthy also cited violent video games as the inspirational factor behind perpetrating massacres using gun.



However, the video game industry came out against this observation.



'More than 165 million Americans enjoy video games, and billions of people play video games worldwide. Yet other societies, where video games are played as avidly, do not contend with the tragic levels of violence that occur in the U.S,' the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) said in a statement.



ESA is the leading trade group for the video game industry in the United States.



In what is seen as a hate crime, 22 people were killed and 26 others injured when a 21-year-old gunman opened fire at a Walmart store in the southern border town of El Paso on Saturday.



Accused shooter Patrick Crusius is believed to have written a four-page racist, anti-immigrant 'manifesto' that reflects hatred towards Hispanic immigrants in the United States, police say.



In the manifesto, Crusius briefly mentioned the combat video game 'Call of Duty,' a first-person shooter made by Activision-Blizzard. This reference reignited the argument that watching violent video games can influence radical youth to perpetrate mass shootings.



But studies by Oxford University and the Secret Service and Department of Education found that there is no or minimal correlation between those who play violent video games and their predilection towards shooting innocent victims.



While Trump and fellow Republicans put the blame on video games, Democrats call for strict gun control legislation as a remedial measure to prevent gun violence.



Earlier this week, Democratic lawmakers and presidential candidates had called on the Senate to expedite moves to pass a long-pending gun control legislation.



The House passed the Background Check Expansion Act in February, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to introduce the Bill in the Republican-controlled Senate.



Meanwhile, Trump is scheduled to visit the sites of mass shootings in Ohio and Texas Wednesday, where he will reportedly face protests.



