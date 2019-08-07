The global motorcycle advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 18% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global motorcycle advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market size is the increasing demand for ACC in motorcycles. The preference for ACC in motorcycles is increasing significantly, as ACC technology provides the rider with better side view clearance and helps to enhance the performance of the motorcycle. These systems combine long-range radar with the short-range radar, that enables better safety and driving assistance even when the visibility is low. Thus, the growing adoption of the ACC system, which is a sub-component of ADAS, will drive market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing demand for adaptive headlights in motorcycles will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global motorcycle advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market: Increasing demand for adaptive headlights in motorcycles

The headlight is one of the crucial parts of a motorcycle that provides illumination in the dark. The drawbacks of conventional headlights have led to the development of adaptive headlight technology. The adaptive headlight tilts according to the rider's lean-angle by means of servomotor, thus allowing them to see around the corner while turning. This reduces the risk of riding in the dark. Thus, the development of adaptive headlights will be a key trend in the motorcycle ADAS market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the increasing demand for adaptive headlights in motorcycles, other factors such as the growth in the number of start-ups offering ADAS technology and the introduction of new innovative products will have a significant impact on the motorcycle ADAS market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Motorcycle advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global motorcycle ADAS market by product (ABS, ACC, TCS, and others), and geographic regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the motorcycle advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. The dominance of the motorcycle ADAS market share in North America can be attributed to factors such as the growing demand for heavyweight motorcycles, and the wide presence of aftermarket vendors in the region.

