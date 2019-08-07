Point Roberts, Washington and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2019) - Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering food, cannabis and retail stocks releases a sector snapshot reporting on the influencer power of sports ambassadors partnering with companies to build consumer awareness and drive sales.

Recently both Business Insider as well as Forbes discussed the recent growth of sports brands globally, with a particular focus on US sports and the NFL and how they have rapidly increased in value over the past few years. "The values of sports teams have skyrocketed on the backs of ballooning media rights deals and more owner-friendly collective bargaining agreements that restrain player costs. There are 52 teams across all sports worth at least $2 billion, up from one, Manchester United, in 2012. The NFL is still the dominant sports league when it comes to the worth of its franchises. More than half of the top 50 are football squads."

This increase in influence and net worth is being noticed by many businesses looking to gain traction with their own brands and we are seeing more and more brand partnerships in a multitude of industries as a result.

Authentic Heroes, an innovator of collectible apparel and subsidiary of Global Fiber Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: GFTX), globalfibertechnologies.com, announced a new partnership with IMG and its Football Greats Alliance (FGA), an organization dedicated to preserving the legacy of retired NFL athletes. The national partnership will introduce sports fans to a new line of Football Greats collectible apparel that will feature inspirational quotes from former players along with high-quality images, likenesses and historical authentication of game-worn jerseys.

Hall of Famer, Brett Favre, former quarterback of the Green Bay Packers will be the new partnership's inaugural featured player. Authentic Heroes will feature Brett Favre's name, number and likeness on their unique style of hand-crafted, limited edition fan wear, created by utilizing a patent pending process to extract fibers from an on-field, game worn jersey and then digitally encoding the fibers into fabric and incorporating them into a limited edition collection of jerseys, t-shirts, hoodies and other wearables, providing sports fans with a unique opportunity to own a piece of history.

"We are pleased to work with FGA and IMG to connect football's fan base with their favorite retired players," said Paul Serbiak, Authentic Heroes CEO. "Research has shown that fans want more selection of retired players' jerseys. Partnering with the FGA will provide unique collectible apparel products to sports fans nationwide, and we're honored to present them with the opportunity to celebrate these cultural icons," he added.

"We plan to accept pre-orders ahead of the actual release of the licensed articles. Due to the custom nature of our production process, this will allow fans to lock in their orders for a specific size," said Chris Giordano, President of Global Fiber Technologies, Authentic Heroes parent company. Global Fiber Technologies is an innovator in the textile fiber industry, focused on creating growth by developing and commercializing new technologies in selected areas of the industry.

Brett Weiss, Director of FGA stated: "We look forward to working with Authentic Heroes to create high-quality memorabilia products that celebrate the game's icons. The Authentic Heroes approach to licensed sports merchandise is a new and unique way to make on-field, game worn items accessible to a broader fan base."

The Brett Favre Apparel Collection will be one of the first Football Greats Authentic Heroes lines produced for the 2019-2020 season and will be available for pre-purchase at www.authentic heroes.com late summer 2019.

As sports teams gain more global influence we can expect to see more such partnerships from their players, especially those retired or in the process of retiring and looking to ensure their financial future. This focus on financial stability for retired athletes is becoming a great advantage for emerging companies looking to establish their brands quickly and add an already established fan/consumer base to their products.

