The global BCL-2 (B-Cell lymphoma 2) inhibitors market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 39% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global BCL-2 (B-Cell lymphoma 2) inhibitors market size is the growing awareness about hematological malignancies. The symptoms of hematological malignancies are often mild or not apparent, which results in a delay in the diagnosis and treatment of the indications. Thus, various vendors and organizations are conducting awareness programs to educate patients about the possible symptoms and severity of the indications. These programs are aimed at helping patients in the early detection of the indication, which renders the treatment using effective therapeutics. This is expected to propel the adoption of B-Cell lymphoma 2 during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the development of novel formulations will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global BCL-2 (B-Cell lymphoma 2) inhibitors market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global BCL-2 (B-Cell lymphoma 2) Inhibitors Market: Development of Novel Formulations

A rise in the number of CLL/SSL and AML has increased the demand for novel formulations. The available BCL-2 inhibitors are associated with various side effects and are comparatively less effective than other biologics in the market. This is increasing the requirement of novel therapies with fewer adverse effects. Thus, various vendors are striving to develop new-age BCL inhibitors with higher efficacy and minimal side effects. The advances in research to develop novel formulations will fuel the growth of the B-Cell lymphoma 2 inhibitors market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the development of novel formulations, other factors such as the strategic partnerships and collaborations, and the increase in patient assistance programs will have a significant impact on the growth of the BCL-2 (B-Cell lymphoma 2) inhibitors market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global BCL-2 (B-Cell lymphoma 2) inhibitors Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global BCL-2 (B-Cell lymphoma 2) inhibitors market worth by product (combination therapy, and monotherapy), and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North America region led the BCL-2 (B-Cell lymphoma 2) inhibitors market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. The dominance of the BCL-2 inhibitors market share in North America can be attributed to the high prevalence of AML and CLL/SLL in the US, and the recent approval of venetoclax combinations.

