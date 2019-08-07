

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - European markets were mostly higher Wednesday afternoon, with traders indulging in some bargain hunting after recent losses. A fairly steady Chinese currency and higher U.S. futures appeared to be supporting the uptick in European markets.



Investors were also reacting to the economic data from the region in addition to tracking quarterly earnings reports and other corporate news.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was up 0.8%. Among the major markets, Germany and France were up with strong gains, with their benchmarks DAX and CAC 40 rising 1.1% and 1.2%, respectively. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.71%, while Switzerland's SMI gained 0.65%.



Bank stocks were mostly weak on disappointing earnings and downward revision in guidance.



Commerzbank, Unicredit, ABN Amro, Deutsche Bank, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas and UBS Group were weak. Credit Suisse and RBS edged higher.



On the economic front, data released by Destatis showed Germany's industrial output fell by a larger than expected 1.5% in June 2019, over the previous month. Economists had forecast industrial production to fall 0.5% on month, reversing a 0.3% rise in May.



Year-on-year, industrial production declined at a faster pace of 5.2% after easing 4.4% a month ago. Economists had forecast 3.1% decrease.



According to preliminary data from the French Customs, France's merchandise trade deficit widened in June after narrowing in the previous two months, amid a slump in exports.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 5.18 billion in June, up from EUR 3.27 billion in May. Trade deficit was forecast to rise to EUR 4.11 billion.



Exports were down 4.9% year-on-year in June, after having risen 4.3% in May. Imports dropped by 0.6% in June.



In the U.K., house prices decreased for the second straight month in July, figures from the Lloyds Bank subsidiary Halifax and IHS Markit showed. The report said house prices fell unexpectedly by 0.2% month-on-month in July, after falling 0.4% in June. This was the second consecutive drop in prices. Economists had forecast a 0.3% rise.



