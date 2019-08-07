

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Seaspan Corp. (SSW) said it now expects revenue for 2019 to be in the range of $1.115 billion to $1.120 billion; The lower end of revenue range is raised by $15.0 million from $1.100 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $1.13 billion for 2019. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution in the amount of $0.125 per share for its Class A Common Shares, paid on July 30, 2019 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on July 22, 2019.



