

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The New York Times Co., (NYT) revealed a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $25.17 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $23.60 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $436.26 million from $414.56 million last year.



The New York Times Co., earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $0.17 vs. $0.17 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.15 -Revenue (Q2): $436.26 Mln vs. $414.56 Mln last year.



