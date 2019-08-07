

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) revealed earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $6.59 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $2.78 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $17.28 million or $1.44 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.0% to $54.36 million from $47.27 million last year.



ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $17.28 Mln. vs. $13.374 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.44 vs. $1.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.28 -Revenue (Q2): $54.36 Mln vs. $47.27 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.57 to $6.21 Full year revenue guidance: $220 to $226 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX