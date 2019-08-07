Andiamo Corp.: Andiamo Corporation to Unwind and Cancel Agreements

LANSING, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2019 / Andiamo Corporation (OTC PINK:ANDI) and its new management, in conjunction with the New Corporate Vision and Direction recently announced, has decided to part ways with several of its old business partnerships in order to focus on the hemp and CBD industry. The Company feels it is best to part ways with any of the old non-revenue bearing businesses and take advantage of the great opportunities and the dynamic growth of the Cannabis market.

The three particular agreements being unwound and/or cancelled are:

The Acquisition of Utopya Innovations, Inc.

The Dealer Agreement with FUBU Mobile

The Joint Venture Agreement with AC Partners, Inc.

Along with these, there is also the cancellation of the Production Partnership with MTAC Branding and Talent Solutions, Inc., which occurred on July 12, 2019.

"The cancellation of these three agreements, along with the closing down of the ANDI Mobile division, will allow Andiamo to put their resources to better use in an ever-expanding industry", stated Michael McDonald, CEO of Andiamo Corporation. "We feel the best use of our time and energy is to focus on a business with great upside potential, which better fits our talents, market contacts and expertise."

About Andiamo Corporation:

Andiamo Corporation, a Wyoming publicly traded company, is a dedicated partnership of multi-talented people striving to utilize the micro-cap world in the proper manner, with the goal of ensuring smaller companies in need of financing and direction have these resources available to them. We believe it is our duty to act responsibly and honestly to help ensure the success of our country's greatest source of stability and job growth - the small business owner. In a realigning of our corporate focus and mission, we have transitioned from a one product company into a true source of developmental resources for other companies spread across a diverse range of industries. This rebranding of our culture and direction has enabled us to expand our role as a holding company, resulting in a marked increase in new business opportunities. Specifically, we look for established companies with recurring revenues who need a capital infusion to move their business to the next level of profitability. Follow us on Twitter @AndiamoCorp.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and are not guarantees of future performance. We undertake no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact: Andiamo Corporation

PR@AndiInc.us

SOURCE: Andiamo Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/554972/Andiamo-Corporation-to-Unwind-and-Cancel-Agreements