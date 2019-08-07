Visiongain Publishes Global Cryogenic Valve Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Gas (LNG, Oxygen, Nitrogen), by Type (Globe, Gate, Ball), by Application (Tanks & Cold Boxes, Transfer Lines, Manifolds & Gas Trains), by End User (Tanks & Cold Boxes, Transfer Lines, Chemicals), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts
Market Definition:
• Cryogenic valves are similar to conventional valves, with the only difference of Gas and features such as an extended stem.
• Cryogenic valves works with temperature below -110°C, and are widely used in industrial gas, LNG, LPG and other low temperature applications and regulating or controlling the flow of cryogenic gases, slurries or liquids at low temperatures.
Market Overview and Trends:
• Cryogenic Valves are available in various shapes and sizes so that they can handle different pressures required by several applications.
• Some of the most common types of cryogenic valves are butterfly valves, relief valves, ball valves and solenoid valves. The users can manually operate or automate cryogenic valves to handle large systems.
• Liquefied gases, such as liquid nitrogen and liquid helium, are used in many cryogenic valve applications. Liquid nitrogen is the most commonly used element in cryogenics and is purchasable around the world.
Market Dynamics:
Factors Influencing the Market Growth:
• Surge in LNG trade and growing demand for industrial gases are the major key factors boosting the cryogenic valve market growth.
• Increased demand for industrial gases.
• Rise in demand for more Fpso and Fsru.
Factors Restraining the Market Growth:
• High cost
• Unstable metal prices
Market Segmentation 2019-2029:
Gas
• LNG Market, 2019-2029
• Oxygen Market, 2019-2029
• Nitrogen Market, 2019-2029
Application
• Tanks & Cold Boxes Market, 2019-2029
• Transfer Lines Market, 2019-2029
• Manifolds & Gas Trains Market, 2019-2029
Type
• Globe Market
• Gate Market
• Ball Market
End User
• Tanks & Cold Boxes Market, 2019-2029
• Transfer Lines Market, 2019-2029
• Chemicals Market, 2019-2029
Geographic breakdown
Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:
• North America Market, 2019-2029
• Europe Market, 2019-2029
• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029
• Middle East and Africa Market, 2019-2029
Competitive Analysis:
• Being a new technology, there are very few companies operating in the Cryogenic Valve market. However, number of players are entering in this arena by developing more standardized and cost-effective Gas.
• Companies are strategically expanding their global presence and offering improved Cryogenic Valve technology across various sectors.
Companies covered in the report include:
Danyang Feilun Gas Valve Co Ltd
Didtek Valve Co., Ltd (Wenzhou)
Foshan Jianda Valve Pump Co, Ltd
Guangdong South China Special Gas Institute Co Ltd
Hangzhou Darhor Technology Co. Ltd
Jiangsu Cunrui Metal Products Co Ltd
Keyu Valve Co., Ltd
Leyon International Trading (Shanghai) Co Ltd
Qingdao I-Flow Co., Ltd
Schlumberger
Shanghai KS Flow Control Equipment Co Ltd
Shenyang Taike Fluid Control Co Ltd
Sichuan Liangchuan Mechanical Equipmant Co Ltd
Sichuan Mayflower Precision Machinery Co Ltd
Suzhou Octoparts Nano Technology Co Ltd
Tianjin Bell Automatic Instrument Technology Co Ltd
Tianjin Tanggu Valve Co., Ltd.
Valv
Velan
Wenzhou Sfan Valve Co., Ltd
Wenzhou Tipvalve Manufacturing Co Ltd
Wuhan Garlos Imp And Exp Co Ltd
Wuxi Zhengcheng Valve Factory
Zhejiang Boyuan Valve Co., Ltd.
Zhejiang Shunshui Valve Co, Ltd
