Media Advisory - BMO Financial Group to Announce its Third Quarter 2019 Results

TORONTO, Ontario, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - BMO Financial Group will announce its third quarter 2019 financial results and hold its investor community conference call on August 27, 2019. Financial results will be issued in a news release at approximately 5:30 a.m. ET.

Investor Community Conference Call

Time: 7:15 a.m. ET

The conference call will be available in a listen-only mode:

via telephone at 1 (888) 789-9572 or (416) 641-2144 ( Toronto area), Passcode: 4374112#

area), Passcode: 4374112#

via the Internet at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results

Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results .

Conference Call Rebroadcast

A rebroadcast of the investor community presentations will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET, December 2, by calling 1 (800) 408-3053 or (905) 694-9451 and entering passcode 4234667#.

The webcast will be available at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results until December 2, 2019.

For News Media Enquiries:

Paul Gammal, Toronto, paul.gammal@bmo.com, (416) 867-3996

For Investor Relations Enquiries:

Jill Homenuk, Toronto, jill.homenuk@bmo.com, (416) 867-4770

Tom Little, Toronto, tom.little@bmo.com. (416) 867-7834

Internet: www.bmo.comTwitter: @BMOmedia