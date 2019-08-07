Of the 38 new renewable energy projects that have been awarded, 13 are PV plants, representing 96.75 MW of capacity. The average price for solar was $57.58/MWh, and the minimum was $54.22/MWh.Argentina's Secretariat of Energy has awarded 38 renewable energy projects to developers, for a total capacity of 259.08 MW through Round 3 of the RenovAr Program for large-scale renewables. Of these projects, 13 were awarded to PV developers, with a combined capacity of 96.75 MW and an average price of $57.58/MWh. The minimum price for solar was $54.22/MWh - very different values ??than those being awarded ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...