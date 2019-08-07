The "Cinema Industry Research South East Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the four most developed cinema markets in South East Europe: Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, and Slovenia. Although the region's cinema markets suffered under the impact of the financial crisis and the slow recovery of the European economy, they have since started to tick up again and have the potential for growth in admissions and box office in the medium term. This report delineates the main players, the current state of cinema infrastructure in the region, and offers forecasts up to 2023.
Key Topics Covered:
1. BULGARIA
- Films and Distribution
- Cinemas
- Companies
- Alexandra Group Holding
- Cineworld
- Forecasts
2. CROATIA
- Films and Distribution
- Cinemas
- Companies
- Blitz CineStar
- Cineplexx International
- Forecasts
3. GREECE
- Films and Distribution
- Cinemas
- Companies
- Odeon Entertainment
- Village Cinemas
- Forecasts
4. SLOVENIA
- Films and Distribution
- Cinemas
- Companies
- Cineplexx International
- Kolosej Kinematografi
- Forecasts
TABLES
1. BULGARIA
- Bulgarian Cinema Market 2013-2018
- Bulgarian Film Production 2013-2018
- Admissions by Nationality of Film 2013-2018
- Top 20 Films 2018
- Cinema Sites and Screens by Type 2013-2018
- Admissions of Box Office by Type of Cinema 2013-2018
- Companies
- Leading Exhibitors 2017-2018
- Forecasts
- Bulgaria Forecasts 2018-2023
2. CROATIA
- Croatian Cinema Market 2013-2018
- Admissions by Nationality of Film 2013-2018
- Top 20 Films 2018
- Cinema Sites, Screens and Seats 2013-2018
- Companies
- Leading Exhibitors 2015-2018
- Cineplexx International Screens February 2019
- Forecasts
- Croatia Forecasts 2018-2023
3. GREECE
- Greek Cinema MArket 2013-2018
- Top 20 Films 2018
- Cinema Screens 2013-2028
- Companies
- Leading Exhibitors 2016-2019
- Forecasts
- Greece Forecasts 2018-2023
4. SLOVENIA
- Slovenia Cinema Market 2013-2018
- Top 20 Films 2018
- Cinema Sites and Screens 2013-2018
- Companies
- Sites and Screens by Exhibitor 2013-2018
- Forecasts
- Slovenia Forecasts 2018-2023
