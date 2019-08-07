The "Cinema Industry Research South East Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the four most developed cinema markets in South East Europe: Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, and Slovenia. Although the region's cinema markets suffered under the impact of the financial crisis and the slow recovery of the European economy, they have since started to tick up again and have the potential for growth in admissions and box office in the medium term. This report delineates the main players, the current state of cinema infrastructure in the region, and offers forecasts up to 2023.

Key Topics Covered:

1. BULGARIA

Films and Distribution

Cinemas

Companies

Alexandra Group Holding

Cineworld

Forecasts

2. CROATIA

Films and Distribution

Cinemas

Companies

Blitz CineStar

Cineplexx International

Forecasts

3. GREECE

Films and Distribution

Cinemas

Companies

Odeon Entertainment

Village Cinemas

Forecasts

4. SLOVENIA

Films and Distribution

Cinemas

Companies

Cineplexx International

Kolosej Kinematografi

Forecasts

TABLES

1. BULGARIA

Bulgarian Cinema Market 2013-2018

Bulgarian Film Production 2013-2018

Admissions by Nationality of Film 2013-2018

Top 20 Films 2018

Cinema Sites and Screens by Type 2013-2018

Admissions of Box Office by Type of Cinema 2013-2018

Companies

Leading Exhibitors 2017-2018

Forecasts

Bulgaria Forecasts 2018-2023

2. CROATIA

Croatian Cinema Market 2013-2018

Admissions by Nationality of Film 2013-2018

Top 20 Films 2018

Cinema Sites, Screens and Seats 2013-2018

Companies

Leading Exhibitors 2015-2018

Cineplexx International Screens February 2019

Forecasts

Croatia Forecasts 2018-2023

3. GREECE

Greek Cinema MArket 2013-2018

Top 20 Films 2018

Cinema Screens 2013-2028

Companies

Leading Exhibitors 2016-2019

Forecasts

Greece Forecasts 2018-2023

4. SLOVENIA

Slovenia Cinema Market 2013-2018

Top 20 Films 2018

Cinema Sites and Screens 2013-2018

Companies

Sites and Screens by Exhibitor 2013-2018

Forecasts

Slovenia Forecasts 2018-2023

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7kkhbn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005458/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900