SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their cost benefit analysis engagement for a company in the energy industry

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005459/en/

Engagement background

The company wanted to perform cost benefit analysis to analyze different types of expenses associated with projects and determine the net profit associated with them. The key objectives they aimed to achieve through this engagement are mentioned below:

Objective 1: The company wanted to develop a robust business strategy to address procurement-related challenges such as unplaced requisitions and unplanned cycled requisition.

The company wanted to develop a robust business strategy to address procurement-related challenges such as and Objective 2: They also wanted to minimize discrepancies in decision making to avoid monetary losses

They also wanted to minimize discrepancies in decision making to Wondering how you can determine net profits associated with different projects. Request a free proposal to gain access to cost benefit analysis solution portfolio for free!

"Companies today use cost benefit analysis as an instrumental tool to link complex factors associated with different projects to determine the net benefit and make crucial business decisions," says Srinivas R, Procurement Manager at SpendEdge.

To perform cost benefit analysis for your projects, get in touch with our experts now!

Key findings and solutions offered

In collaboration with SpendEdge, the client a leading company in the US energy industry - assessed the potential cost factors and the benefits associated with projects. The solution offered helped them to:

Measure and compare the efficiency of project options.

Determine the best approach to minimize monetary losses while improving overall savings.

Want to know how you can analyze the efficiency of project options? Request a free demo to gain free access to our web-based procurement platform now!

Outcome: The comprehensive cost benefit analysis helped an energy company to assess the cost of their projects and devise strategies to reduce the losses associated with them. This formal assessment helped the client to analyze the efficiency of their project options, gain a broader view of direct and indirect costs, and assess opportunities for future improvements. Our customized cost benefit analysis further helped the client to address data issues and reduce discrepancies in the decision making process.

To gain detailed insights into the cost benefit analysis solution offered by our experts, request more information.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Want to gain detailed insights? We're here to help you out! Tell us more about your business challenges.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005459/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us