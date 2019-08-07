

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Inc. has no plans to end selling of firearms despite the retail giant's stores being the scene of two shootings recently.



22 people were killed when a 21-year-old gunman opened fire at a Walmart store in the town of El Paso, Texas, on Saturday. Days earlier, two Walmart employees were fatally shot by a co-worker at a store in Mississippi.



Walmart has come under intense pressure from advocacy groups and even its own workers to stop selling guns altogether following the shooting incidents. But, a company spokesperson reportedly said the retailer will not stop selling firearms or change its policy on allowing open carry of firearms in its stores.



Walmart, the country's biggest retailer, is also one of the largest sellers of firearms and ammunition. Nevertheless, the company has tightened its gun policies following incidents of mass shooting in recent years.



Walmart had stopped sales of assault rifles at its stores in 2015 and raised the minimum age for gun purchases to 21 from 18 last year after a mass shooting in Parkland.



Following the El Paso shooting incident, Walmart tweeted on Saturday that it is 'in shock' over the incident and praying for the victims, the community and its associates, as well as first responders.



However, Walmart's tweets were met with angry responses on social media, with people urging the company to stop selling guns and even calling for a boycott of the retailer.



'Nobody needs your prayers. What are you doing to keep this from happening yet again?,' a person asked on Twitter.



'Instead of letting crazy people openly carry guns in your store, maybe you should let the cops carry the guns. Put more cops in your stores and STOP selling guns,' another tweet reads.



Guns Down America, a non-profit gun-control advocacy organization, urged Walmart to stop selling firearms immediately and pledge to not make political contributions to lawmakers who get their money from the National Rifle Association or NRA.



Meanwhile, Walmart has reportedly took action against one of its employees who urged his co-workers to go on strike Tuesday to pressure the company to cease selling firearms. Thomas Marshall, a Walmart e-commerce category specialist, said the company blocked his corporate email account and also suspended his access to company channels.



