Findit, Inc.: Findit Provides Insight On Online Marketing Strategies and Campaigns for CBD Companies

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2019 / Findit, Inc., (OTC PINK:FDIT) a Nevada corporation explains what strategies CBD companies can use to help improve overall indexing online and what Findit provides with an online marketing campaign for CBD companies.

CBD product business owners, CBD wholesalers and CBD retailers that are looking to improve overall indexing online and increase exposure throughout the web can set up their social media presence on Findit and begin controlling the content that they want seen, shared and indexed. Content on Findit can be shared to a variety of other social networks such as Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google My Business, and more.

Findit also provides online marketing campaigns to CBD companies. The purpose of an online marketing campaign is to increase overall presence online as well as the number of search results in search engines. A marketing campaign with Findit includes account setup which is outlined below.

Watch the Findit Desktop Demo and See What Findit Does For CBD Companies Who Set Up An Online Marketing Campaign



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0F9I_ON9dzo

Account Creation: Setup with Username and Password for client. Creation of an about section for the client, creation of profile image and banner image with client contact information displayed on the image, mapping of the clients address and contact information, and backlinking to client website. Findit also builds websites for CBD business owners, retailers and wholesalers who do not yet have a website. Findit provides SEO of existing websites and can create additional content for indexing on existing sites.

Findit Keyword URLs: Set up of Findit Keyword URLs, which are extensions of Findit.com. Each Findit Keyword URL is typically the type of product for sale and the location the product is available if you have retail or wholesale space that sells CBD products. Online only CBD retailers and wholesalers could still pick certain geographic locations where CBD products are popular if they wanted to.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ret4HCX7Tmw

For example, CBD Unlimited is a CBD company that has an on-going monthly campaign with Findit. CBD Unlimited has 11 Findit URLs, targeting various types of CBD products that they sell online. Ex: findit.com/cbd-oil. Each CBD company, retailer, or wholesaler can have as many URLs as they want to target various types of CBD products for sale and the locations that they sell their products in. CBD Companies can also have multiple URLs that vary slightly in terms of the keywords to target various ways that consumers search for CBD online. For example, targeting CBD topical cream on Findit could have multiple URLS such as findit.com/cbd-topical-cream, findit.com/cbd-topical-cream-for-sale, and findit.com/best-cbd-topical-cream.

Photo Gallery: Creation of Photo Galleries in each Findit URL where photos depict actual CBD products for sale that have been provided by the company or stock images of CBD products for sale. Each photo includes a relevant tile and description for indexing purposes. Example of title and description: [CBD product] [location of product for sale or benefits of product] [client number] ex: (Pure Hemp Based CBD Oils For Sale CBD Unlimited 480-999-0097)

Content Creation: Online marketing campaigns with Findit will include content creation that ranges from producing videos that are placed in Youtube, Google My Business, and on the client's website, right now status updates to target CBD products for sale/ heighten awareness of the company on Findit, as well as blogs published on the CBD company's website - all of which are geared towards improving overall brand awareness in search and on social as well as increase the number of organic search results in search engines.

Peter Tosto of Findit stated, "CBD business owners, retailers and wholesalers that are looking to gain more exposure on the web through increased organic search results and improve their overall brand awareness can set up their own online marketing campaign with us. Our team of editors produces crafted content utilizing SEO strategies both through the content created on Findit as well as when sharing to other social sites to help improve your overall presence on the web, both in search and through social. Your online marketing campaign is designed to create more search results that index highly in search engines."

Set up your own online marketing campaign with Findit today by contacting us at 404-443-3224.

CBD business owners, retailers and wholesalers can also post on the go with the Findit App for Android and IOS devices. Photos of actual products or product placement in stores or bulk CBD products at wholesale facilities are great for your website and social media.

Download the Findit App for Android Devices

Download the Findit App for IOS Devices

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets.

