NORNICKEL REPORTS IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE 1H 2019 ON AUGUST, 20 Moscow, August 7, 2019 - PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel, the largest palladium and refined nickel producer in the world, will publish IFRS financial results for the first half 2019 on August, 20. The management of the Company will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts at 5:00 pm Moscow time (3:00 pm London/10:00 am New York) on August, 20. Webcast and its replay are available on the link [1] Conference call will be held in Russian and English. PIN 34211892# (English call) PIN 80877206# (Russian call) Numbers for the call: UK +44 207 194 3759 Russia +7 495 646 93 15 Toll Free: UK 0 800 376 6183 USA 844 286 0643 Russia 8 800 500 9863 Presentation and financial statements will be available on the Company's website: https://www.nornickel.com/investors/reports-and-results/#2019 [2] ABOUT THE COMPANY PJSC «MMC NORILSK NICKEL» is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of refined nickel and palladium and a leading producer of platinum, cobalt, copper and rhodium. The company also produces gold, silver, iridium, selenium, ruthenium and tellurium. The production units of «NORILSK NICKEL» Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Chita region in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa. PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL» shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges. PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL» ADRs trade over the counter in the US and on the London and Berlin Stock Exchanges. Media Relations: Investor Relations: Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru

