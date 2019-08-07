The MNRE has invited proposals for high-efficiency perovskite solar cells, solar panel recycling, hybrid inverters and new applications that combine solar and storage, among others. India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has invited project proposals from industrial players, startups and R&D labs, as well as institutions that are actively engaged in research, development and solar demonstrations, including the integration of PV with storage. Specific R&D areas include the processes for segregating different components of end-of.life PV modules, as well as the recycling of glass. ...

