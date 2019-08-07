sprite-preloader
07.08.2019
Imperial X Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, August 7

Imperial X Plc

("Imperial" or the "Company")

Director's Share Dealing

Imperial announces that Palace Trading Investments Limited has sold 4,615,000 ordinary shares of 0.1p ("Ordinary Shares") at 2 pence per share.Melissa Sturgess, Non-Executive Director of the Company, a person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR), is a beneficial owner of Palace Trading Investments Limited.

Palace Trading Investments Limited now holds 4,615,000 Ordinary Shares representing 14.50% of the issued share capital of the Company.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Imperial X Plc
Michael Langoulant
+44 (0)7899 249990

Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller and Mark Anwyl
+44 (0)20 7220 9796


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameMelissa Sturgess
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameImperial X Plc
b)LEI213800ZLZVEPOS7YID88
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in Imperial X Plc

Identification code (ISIN) for Imperial X Plc ordinary shares: GB00B44LQR57
b)Nature of the transactionSale of Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
2p4,615,000
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction2 August 2019
f)Place of the transactionNEX Exchange Growth Market

FN Beta