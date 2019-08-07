Imperial X Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

7 August 2019



Imperial X Plc

("Imperial" or the "Company")

Director's Share Dealing



Imperial announces that Palace Trading Investments Limited has sold 4,615,000 ordinary shares of 0.1p ("Ordinary Shares") at 2 pence per share.Melissa Sturgess, Non-Executive Director of the Company, a person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR), is a beneficial owner of Palace Trading Investments Limited.

Palace Trading Investments Limited now holds 4,615,000 Ordinary Shares representing 14.50% of the issued share capital of the Company.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.