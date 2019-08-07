Aureus Incorporated: Aureus, Inc. Announces Removal of "Yield Sign" on OTC Markets and Action To Continue Improving Corporate Standing of the Company

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2019 / Aureus, Inc. (OTC PINK:ARSN), ("Aureus" or the "Company") (www.AureusNOW.com) an emerging leader in the food brand development industry with exclusive rights to operate the online sales of Yuengling's Ice Cream brand, as well as Yuengling's distribution at select retail locations, announces the recent removal of the "Yield Sign" from its stock by OTC Markets and its commitment to take further steps to improve the corporate standing of the company.

Aureus, Inc. recently submitted all necessary documentation with OTC Markets to be designated as a company in the "Pink Current Reporting" tier. As a result, OTC Markets removed the "Yield Sign" this week.

"We are very pleased that the 'yield sign' has now been removed by OTC Markets and that we have now received the 'Pink Current Reporting' status. This is the fruit of the continuing effort of our team to improve our corporate standing and press into increasingly higher standards of corporate transparency. Investors can now more readily access information about our stock and analyze the value and potential of Aureus, Inc.," said Everett Dickson, CEO of Aureus, Inc. "We are also making headway in lobbying OTC Markets to remove the 'shell risk' designation from our profile. Our underlying numbers are sound, so now it's a matter of processing the appropriate filings and disclosures. We hope to see that designation removed in the near term future. We are striving to demonstrate that the Aureus/Yuengling venture is worthy of high confidence and are committed to openly communicating with our shareholders as we progress upward through the various market tiers."

Additionally, the Company announced that they have formally engaged the accounting firm Fruci and Associates, a certified public accounting firm in Spokane, Washington, to begin the process of bringing its audited financials into fully current status. The Company aims to be fully reporting in accordance with SEC compliance by October.

Correction

In the Aureus, Inc. press release dated August 5, 2019 it was incorrectly stated that $156,529 were posted as "earnings." This figure is actually the gross revenue in accordance with the Company's recent filings.

About Aureus, Inc.

The Company focus is on acquiring specific assets in and related to the food industry, with a focus on ice cream. Aureus owns the assets and trademarks of rights to the Yuengling Ice Cream brand, and the exclusive right to market and sale the products of the brand. The goal of Aureus in the operation to consolidate all factors that are positive for the Yuengling brand into a synergistic success for Aureus shareholders as well as the next generation of Yuengling consumers.

About Yuengling's Ice Cream

Developed by American businessman Frank D. Yuengling, as a dairy business to help support the Yuengling family brewery during the 1920s Prohibition period, Yuengling's Ice Cream has a strong tradition of making exceptional gourmet ice cream products in central Pennsylvania. The fan-favorite brand continues advancing its legacy and its renowned dairy quality, by using locally sourced dairy ingredients that contain no added hormones.

David Yuengling and Rob Bohorad revived the brand in 2014 and an American classic was re-born. In 2018, positioned for the brands next stage of development, Yuengling's Ice Cream forged a partnership with YIC - Online Distributors, to distribute the iconic ice cream brand online, now via Aureus. Today, Yuengling's Ice Cream is delivered directly to the doorsteps of its consumers across the nation.

The Yuengling's Ice Cream Corporation- as it has been since 1935- is stand alone, and separately owned and run companies from D. G. Yuengling and Sons, Inc Brewery

Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of US Highland, Inc and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based.

Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-statements include fluctuation of operating results, the ability to compete successfully, and the ability to complete before-mentioned transactions.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

