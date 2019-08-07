Better Collective A/S: Invitation to presentation of Better Collective's Q2 report 2019

Press release





Better Collective, the world's leading developer of digital platforms for bookmaker information, iGaming communities, and betting tips, will publish its interim financial report for the period January 1 - June 30, 2019, on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 8.00 a.m CET.

A telephone conference will be held at 9.00 a.m. CET on the same day by CEO Jesper Søgaard and CFO Flemming Pedersen. The presentation will simultaneously be webcasted, and both the telephone conference and the webcast offer an opportunity to ask questions.

Dial in details for participants:

Confirmation Code:7569449

Denmark: +45 32 72 80 42

Sweden: +46 (0)8 50692180

United Kingdom: +44 (0)8445718892

Webcast link

The webcast can also be accessed from www.bettercollective.comand the presentation will be available from 8.00 a.m. CET.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844

e-mail: investor@bettercollective.com

About Better Collective

Better Collective's vision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology - this is what has made them the world's leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective's portfolio includes more than 2,000+ websites and products, includingbettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in-depth betting theory. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO).

Attachment