Mittwoch, 07.08.2019

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

07.08.2019 | 17:20
ACCESSWIRE

Heat Biologics, Inc.: Heat Biologics CEO and Lead Director to Participate in German Investor Forums

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2019 / Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX), a biopharmaceutical company developing therapies designed to activate a patient's immune system against cancer, today announced that the Company's CEO, Jeff Wolf, and Lead Director, Dr. John Prendergast, will host a series of investor forums and discussions across Germany on August 13-14, 2019. Heat management will meet with investors in Frankfurt, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart and Munich on the dates below.

Investors interested in attending can register by registering at https://www.heatbio.com/german-roadshow-meetings; or emailing investorrelations@heatbio.com. Event details will be provided upon confirmation of registration.

City: Dusseldorf
Date: Tuesday, August 13th
Venue: Lunch Presentation
Time: 1:00 PM CET

City: Frankfurt
Date: Wednesday, August 13th
Venue: Dinner Presentation
Time: 6:30 PM CET

City: Stuttgart
Date: Wednesday, August 14th
Venue: Lunch Presentation
Time: 12:00 PM CET

City: Munich
Date: Wednesday, August 14th
Venue: Dinner Presentation
Time: 6:30 PM CET

Heat will also host a webinar for our German investors on Friday, August 9th at 4PM Central European Time / 11AM Eastern Time. The webinar will be archived on the Company's website for 7 days and available at: https://www.heatbio.com/news-media/events.

About Heat Biologics, Inc.

Heat Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company developing immunotherapies designed to activate a patient's immune system against cancer using of CD8+ "Killer" T-cells. Our T-Cell Activation Platform ("TCAP") produces therapies designed to turn "cold" tumors "hot" and be administered in combination with checkpoint therapies and other immuno-modulators to increase their effectiveness. HS-110 is our first biologic product candidate in a series of proprietary immunotherapies designed to stimulate a patient's own T-cells to attack cancer. Our ComPACT technology is the first potential, dual-acting immunotherapy designed to deliver T-cell activation and co-stimulation in a single product. We have reached the enrollment targets in our Phase 2 clinical trial for advanced non-small cell lung cancer, in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's nivolumab (Opdivo) and with Merck's pembrolizumab (Keytruda), and expect to report additional results before the end of 2019. Pelican Therapeutics, Inc., a subsidiary of Heat, is focused on the development of co-stimulatory monoclonal antibody and fusion protein-based therapies designed to activate the immune system. For more information, please visit www.heatbio.com.

Media and Investor Relations Contact

David Waldman
+1 919 289 4017
investorrelations@heatbio.com

SOURCE: Heat Biologics, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/555000/Heat-Biologics-CEO-and-Lead-Director-to-Participate-in-German-Investor-Forums


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE

