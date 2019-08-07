

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Walt Disney Co. (DIS) announced its plans to reboot classic holiday movie 'Home Alone' for its much-awaited streaming service, Disney+.



In an earnings conference call, Disney CEO Bob Iger said the company would be 'reimagining' 'Home Alone', 'Night at the Museum,' 'Cheaper by the Dozen' and 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid.'



'We are also focused on leveraging Fox's vast library of great titles to further enrich the content mix on our... platforms -- for example, reimagining 'Home Alone,' 'Night at the Museum,' 'Cheaper by the Dozen' and 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' for a new generation on Disney+,' Iger told investors.



The 1990 Christmas comedy movie, 'Home Alone', tells the story of Kevin McCallister, an eight-year old boy portrayed by Macaulay Culkin, who uses his wits to contend with two burglars after he is accidentally left behind at home when his family flies to Paris for their Christmas vacation.



Disney now owns the rights to 'Home Alone' after it completed the $71 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox assets in March.



Disney has not revealed any additional details about the reboots, including when it will be remade or about the cast.



Earlier this year, Disney unveiled its Disney+ streaming service, which is set to launch in North America in November. The service will be the exclusive home of Disney, Marvel, Pixer and Star Wars movies. It is priced at $6.99 a month, far below the price of a standard Netflix subscription.



