Sampo Plc (Sampo) Board of Directors meeting held on August 7, 2019 resolved on an extra distribution, so that Sampo shareholders will receive one (1) share in Nordea Bank Abp (Nordea) for each ten (10) shares held in Sampo. The Ex-date is August 8, 2019. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of forwards in Sampo (SAMAS3). For further information please find attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=733766