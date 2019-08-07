Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

.

Managed Liquidity Shares (IVPM)

The Company announces that, on 7 August 2019 it repurchased 128,000 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each at 101.5p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number Managed Liquidity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 7,933,785.

The total number of Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 7,933,785 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 4,242,121.

.

UK Equity Shares (IVPU)

The Company announces that, on 7 August 2019 it repurchased 200,000 UK Equity Shares of 1p each at 168.75p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of UK Equity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 10,966,812.

The total number of UK Equity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 10,966,812 UK Equity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 32,639,709.

.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

7 August 2019