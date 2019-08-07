Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (the Company)

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

.

The Company announces that, on 7 August 2019 it repurchased 750,000 ordinary shares of 10p each at 295.28p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of ordinary shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 8,125,051.

The total number of ordinary shares of 10p each remaining in issue (excluding 8,125,051 shares of 10p each held in Treasury) is 232,307,299.

.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

7 August 2019