Medigene continued its positive momentum in H119 announcing a new partnership (Roivant/Cytovant), expansion of its internal pipeline (MDG1021), sale of a legacy asset (Veregen) and progression of a partnered product (Bluebird MAGE-A4). Patient enrolment in Medigene's MDG1011 trial in multiple myeloma (MM), acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) is ongoing and we forecast initial data in H120. The company reiterated its FY19 financial guidance of an EBITDA loss of €23-28m. We value Medigene at €458m (€18.65/share).

