Fastbase Inc.: E*Trade Add Share Trading for the Extension to Google Analytics Used World-Wide

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2019 / A convenient new channel for trading Fastbase Inc. (OTC PINK:FBSE) is now available via E*TRADE (etrade.com). E*Trade, the popular electronic trading platform has at least 4.9 million brokerage accounts and processes over 282,000 daily average revenue trades.

Fastbase, Inc. builds impactful software for the data-driven marketing economy. Built upon the Google Analytics platform, Fastbase generates comprehensive lead reports and is considered as the rival to challenge Hubspot. It features the following extensions to the Google Analytics platform which combine data from Fastbase's propriety database :

- Web Leads 3.0 for Google Analytics

- Google InMarket Leads

- Click identifier for Google Ads'

When asked about the impact of trading via E*TRADE, Rasmus Refer, President and CEO of Fastbase Inc. answered: "The listing on the OTC is a step forward in our overall strategic objectives and moves us closer to the opportunity for a potential listing on the NASDAQ. I believe the availability of share trading via etrade.com will be an improvement in the investor experience".

About Fastbase Inc.

Combining our proprietary business database with web traffic data from almost 1 million websites, Fastbase brings to light website visitor information for leading companies and blue-chip brands globally. Fastbase is analyzing a constantly growing number of 6 billion website visitors each month, revealing the search keywords/phrases used and a list of businesses that are visiting the website each month. Fastbase is transforming traditional web analytics data into actionable knowledge and identification of web traffic.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release are forward-looking and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, general business conditions, risks of managing growth, governmental regulatory risks, technology development risks, schedule slippage risks, and political and other business risks. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements.

Contact:

Rasmus Refer, CEO

Fastbase Inc.

rr@fastbase.com

Phone + 45 33 11 11 13

SOURCE: Fastbase Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/554991/ETrade-Add-Share-Trading-for-the-Extension-to-Google-Analytics-Used-World-Wide