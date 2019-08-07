NOTICE 7 AUGUST 2019 WARRANTS NEW IDENTIFIERS FOR WARRANTS WITH SAMPO PLC AS UNDERLYING Identifiers of warrants listed on First North Finland with Sampo Plc's share as underlying instrument will change. ew identifiers are valid as of 8 August 2019. Please find new warrant identifiers in the attached documents. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * TIEDOTE 7.8.2019 WARRANTIT SAMPO OYJ:N WARRANTTIEN UUDET PERUSTIEDOT First North Finland -markkinapaikalla listattujen warranttien, joiden kohde-etuutena on Sampo Oyj:n osake, perustiedot muuttuvat. Uudet perustiedot ovat voimassa 8.8.2019 alkaen. Warranttien uudet perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisissa liitetiedostoissa. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=733774