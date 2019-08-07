sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

38,11 Euro		+1,19
+3,22 %
WKN: 881463 ISIN: FI0009003305 Ticker-Symbol: SMPA 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SAMPO OYJ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,97
38,23
19:18
38,14
38,22
19:18
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SAMPO OYJ
SAMPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SAMPO OYJ38,11+3,22 %
FN Beta