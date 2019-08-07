

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices rose sharply on Wednesday as investors continued to seek the safe haven asset amid mounting worries about the likely impact of the deepening rift between the U.S. and China on the global economy.



Several central banks across the globe have reduced their key lending rates to bolster growth, and this has raised concerns that slowdown is likely to last much longer than earlier thought.



With the U.S. President Donald Trump calling for more aggressive rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, the dollar retreated after a positive spell. The dollar index was last seen at 97.50, down by about 0.14% from previous close.



Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury yield slid to its lowest level since 2016. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield traded at 1.63% after having stayed above 2% last week.



Gold futures for December ended at $1,519.60, up $35.50, or about 2.4%, the biggest single-session gain in about seven weeks, and recording its first close above $1,500 since April 2013.



On Tuesday, gold futures for December ended up $7.70, or 0.5%, at $1,484.20 an ounce.



The People's Bank of China set the midpoint for onshore yuan at 6.9996 per dollar, slightly stronger than the key 7.00 per dollar level, but 0.4% weaker than Tuesday's 6.9683.



Following several central banks cutting rates, Trump tweeted that the problem is 'not China' but rather a Federal Reserve that is 'too proud to admit their mistake of acting too fast and tightening too much.'



He tweeted further, 'They must cut rates bigger and faster, and stop their ridiculous quantitative tightening NOW. Yield curve is at too wide a margin, and no inflation!'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX