

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (FOX) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $454 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $471 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $389 million or $0.62 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $2.51 billion from $2.39 billion last year.



Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. earnings at a glance:



