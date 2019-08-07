Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2019) - Reservoir Capital Corp. (CSE: REO) ("REO") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Kainji Power Holding Limited ("KPHL") has received notice it will receive an interim 2019 dividend of US$441,990 from its investment in Mainstream Energy Solutions Limited ("MESL"). This most recent dividend follows the closing of REO's June 2019 transaction whereby it increased its indirect economic interest in MESL from 1.2% to approximately 3.8% and acquired an additional 35% direct interest in KPHL, bringing REO's total equity interest in KPHL to 95%.

MESL is a Nigerian clean power producer and concessionaire of two leading hydro power plants on the Niger River with an operating capacity of 922MW. Through its interest in KPHL, REO has approximately 35MW of net capacity in MESL assets.

About Reservoir Capital Corp.

REO's Vision & Mission is to assemble a portfolio of producing and near-production clean energy assets in emerging markets.

REO's strategy to achieve its Vision is to approach owners of privately-held quality assets and offer them diversification, liquidity and exposure to a growing portfolio assembled following a disciplined investment policy.

REO's investment policy consists of taking carefully selected minority economic interests in key geographies, targeting regular dividend income over long periods, while offering the potential for capital gain in the medium term.

