

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $161 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $96 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Marathon Oil Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $189 million or $0.23 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $1.43 billion from $1.42 billion last year.



Marathon Oil Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $189 Mln. vs. $126 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.23 vs. $0.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.15 -Revenue (Q2): $1.43 Bln vs. $1.42 Bln last year.



