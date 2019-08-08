VDO.AI Introduces Smart Video Monetization Solutions for Publishers

VDO.AI - the technology innovator in digital video, has come up with the new video advertising program, for maximizing the overall performance of the video marketing campaigns

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2019 / VDO.AI is the technology innovator in digital video that has recently introduced the innovative video advertising program to take video advertising for publishers of medium and large size to the next level. Believing in the power of video and its growing role in the future of media online, VDO.AI aims at extending its range of cutting-edge video marketing solutions to the clients. There is no denying the fact that video is rapidly becoming one of the most dominant forms of content consumption out there. While all the major social media platforms, as well as websites and portals, are shifting to the video content at a rapid rate, still there is a need for the majority of publishers to get access to cutting edge video hosting, distribution and monetization solutions.

At VDO.AI, the experts in creating innovative video marketing campaigns make use of the state-of-the-art AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology towards providing contextual videos as well as video marketing campaigns to selective publishing partners. The proprietary platform at VDO.AI at https://vdo.ai/, aims at integrating the best available demand sources with the high-end publishers out there. The integration helps in allowing a high-value video advertising ecosystem to thrive where both the publishers and advertisers get maximum value.

Amitt Sharma - Founder and CEO at VDO.AI, says, "The inception of VDO.AI emerges as the need for monetizing, distributing, hosting, and incentivizing video content keeps increasing day by day. The internal solution team at VDO.AI shares the official website of the company that extends its AI-empowered video advertising solutions to the clients. Over the years, VDO.AI has been making use of other innovative platforms for resolving the problems associated with video content creation and advertising. On this note, we have made a plan of creating something efficient as well as unique by making use of VDO.AI technology."

Once the internal solution of VDO.AI has been launched, the company has managed to reach over 300 million people across the world. While it was a challenging task, it took several months to achieve the given milestone. The expertise, as well as creativity of the qualified professionals at VDO.AI, enables the delivery of the desired results -something that remains unparalleled. In the year 2017, the company tried unleashing the all-new business wonder in the field of video content creation & advertising as a unique AI-empowered product. Since the launch of the all-new product, the company has observed an influx of immense success as well as exponential development throughout.

With the help of the innovative video advertising technology, the integration of the AI enables the delivery of top-class video content creation as well as marketing services to the clients. VDO.AI is all prepared to serve the end clients and aims at breaking the du-poly of Facebook & Google when it comes to top-notch video advertising. The team aims at extending innovative video content usage as well as advertising by encouraging VR & AR platforms for creating free access venues throughout.

For more information please visit https://vdo.ai

Contact Info:

Name: Amitt Sharma

Email: hello@vdo.ai

Organization: VDO.AI

Website: https://vdo.ai

