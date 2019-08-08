

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Netease Inc. (NTES) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at RMB3.07 billion, or RMB0.95 per share. This compares with RMB2.11 billion, or RMB0.65 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Netease Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB3.65 billion or RMB1.12 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.3% to RMB18.77 billion from RMB16.28 billion last year.



Netease Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): RMB3.65 Bln. vs. RMB2.72 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): RMB1.12 vs. RMB0.83 last year. -Revenue (Q2): RMB18.77 Bln vs. RMB16.28 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX