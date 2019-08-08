Fujitsu Limited Public and Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-3215-5259 URL: www.fujitsu.com/global/news/contacts/

Fujitsu RunMyProcess, the high-productivity cloud platform provider, has joined the Google Cloud Partner Program as a Certified Technology Partner. As a result, Google G Suite customers gain new, disruptive abilities from RunMyProcess DigitalSuite(1) to quickly build applications that automate processes and connect enterprise systems.Organizations shifting from older, on premises-based collaboration solutions favor the streamlined efficiency of G Suite - providing a reliable productivity solution that enables employees to collaborate no matter when or where they are working. Fujitsu RunMyProcess provides a safe and seamless evolution towards the adoption of new digital business models that make a real difference to the productivity and collaboration of customers and employees.Making the transition from one platform to another is a complex process that often requires rapid and costly app redevelopment. RunMyProcess DigitalSuite provides a solution to this challenge, making it fast and easy to replace old applications and platforms with modern, cloud-based alternatives. RunMyProcess DigitalSuite offers a high-performance cloud platform for fast and secure enterprise system integration to drive business innovation, establishing a strong foundation for future growth.As a Google Cloud partner, Fujitsu RunMyProcess now offers G Suite customers a unique platform that delivers support for the four major challenges of digital transformation. This means organizations can:- Deliver unified user experiences across devices, anytime, anywhere, for entire digital workplaces- Connect entire digital supply chains with streamlined workflows, comprehensive orchestration of enterprise applications, such as SAP, Salesforce or Oracle, and integrate on premises, cloud, and edge technologies such as RPA, IoT and Big Data- Develop and deliver connected business applications at digital speed and scale; smoothly migrate legacy systems such as IBM (Lotus)(2), to integrated environments including cloud-based tools such as G Suite- Transform the way their business operates and empower employees to participate in digital innovationHiroshi Yazawa, CEO at Fujitsu RunMyProcess, says: "This highly-significant evolution of our collaboration with Google allows us to leverage the latest cloud innovations for our RunMyProcess DigitalSuite solutions, as well as reach a very large network of potential customers to help them evolve using the power of connected technology. Joining this program multiplies the opportunities for business leaders to deliver their digital disruption agendas, and further strengthens Fujitsu's position within the cloud digital transformation market."Notes for editors(1) RunMyProcess DigitalSuite, Fujitsu's high-productivity cloud platform, allows organizations to quickly and securely build, test, deploy and scale device-independent applications that connect digital business processes across cloud, on-premises and mobile environments. With RunMyProcess DigitalSuite, organizations can model and streamline even the most complex business processes while also integrating existing systems and services - whether cloud services like Office 365 or on-premises solutions such as SAP - with smartphones, tablets, PCs, wearable technology and other mobile devices. As a result, users enjoy a seamless experience - anywhere, anytime. The platform's pre-built connectors allow customers to develop connected applications faster, deploying them within days rather than months, as well as quickly scaling to thousands of users.(2) IBM recently sold IBM Notes (formerly Lotus Notes) to Indian partner HCL, which highlights that Notes users need to consider alternatives, helped by powerful delivery partners. The RunMyProcess DigitalSuite application development platform rapidly replaces Notes' applications and databases with cloud-based alternatives to ensure a seamless and more cost-effective transition. Fujitsu enables full decommission of Notes by automating tasks across G Suite, and allowing integration with hundreds of on-premise and cloud systems and devices.