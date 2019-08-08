

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is modestly higher in choppy trading on Thursday following the mostly positive cues overnight from Wall Street even as worries about the U.S.-China trade war weighed on sentiment.



Investors also digested a report by the Nikkei business daily that the Japanese government is set to approve some exports of semiconductor manufacturing materials to South Korea, the first approvals after Tokyo tightened export controls in July.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 103.67 points or 0.51 percent to 20,620.23, after touching a low of 20,462.98 in early trades. Japanese stocks closed lower on Wednesday.



The major exporters are mixed on a stronger yen. Sony and Canon are down 0.6 percent percent, while Panasonic is edging up 0.1 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is adding 0.4 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest is rising almost 3 percent and Tokyo Electron is advancing more than 1 percent.



Market heavyweight SoftBank is declining 2 percent, while Fast Retailing is rising 0.5 percent. In the auto sector, Toyota Motor is up 0.5 percent, while Honda Motor is edging down 0.1 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is lower by more than 1 percent and Japan Petroleum is losing more than 2 percent after crude oil prices tumbled overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Sumitomo Osaka Cement is gaining almost 7 percent, Comsys Holdings is rising almost 6 percent and Dai Nippon Printing is higher by more than 5 percent.



On the flip side, IHI Corp. is losing more than 12 percent, Marui Group is lower by more than 10 percent and JXTG Holdings is declining almost 6 percent.



On the economic front, Japan will provide second-quarter numbers for housing loans, June figures for current account and July results for bank lending as well as the eco watchers survey.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 106 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks recovered after seeing an early sell-off as the escalating U.S.-China trade war has investors paying close attention to daily developments on the currency front. Selling pressure waned after Treasury yields rebounded from an early move to the downside and as traders digested aggressive interest rate cuts by central banks in India, New Zealand and Thailand.



The Down ended down 22.45 points or 0.1 percent at 26,007.07, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 29.56 points or 0.3 percent to 7,862.83 and the S&P 500 inched up 2.21 points or 0.1 percent to 2,883.98.



The major European markets all moved to the upside on Wednesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index climbed by 0.6 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices plunged sharply on Wednesday as the deepening U.S.-China trade crisis raised possibilities of a prolonged slowdown of the global economy and concerns about a likely drop in near term energy demand. WTI crude for September tumbled $2.54 or 4.7 percent to close at $51.09 a barrel.



