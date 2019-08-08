AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - A (C1U) AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - A: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Aug-2019 / 05:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - A DEALING DATE: 07/08/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 687.6704 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 30340 CODE: C1U ISIN: LU1437025023 Category Code: NAV TIDM: C1U Sequence No.: 16078 EQS News ID: 854045 End of Announcement EQS News Service

August 07, 2019 23:15 ET (03:15 GMT)