AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - A (AASI) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - A: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Aug-2019 / 05:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - A DEALING DATE: 07/08/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 26.4802 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 59255854 CODE: AASI ISIN: LU1681044480 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AASI Sequence No.: 16096 EQS News ID: 854081 End of Announcement EQS News Service

