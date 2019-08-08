sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

580,50 Euro		+5,50
+0,96 %
WKN: 701080 ISIN: DE0007010803 Ticker-Symbol: RAA 
Aktie:
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
SDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
RATIONAL AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RATIONAL AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
584,00
585,00
09:05
586,00
589,00
08:59
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RATIONAL AG
RATIONAL AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RATIONAL AG580,50+0,96 %
FN Beta