

LANDSBERG AM LECH (dpa-AFX) - Professional kitchen specialist Rational AG (RTLLF.PK) reported Thursday that its profit after taxes for the first half rose by 10 percent to 76.6 million euros, and earnings per share grew 10 percent from last year to 6.74 euros.



EBIT for the period increased by 8 percent to 98.2 million euros, and EBIT margin was 24.6 percent versus 24.7 percent last year. Adjusted for currency effects, EBIT margin was about 23.7 percent.



For the half year, sales revenues reached 399.4 million euros, an increase of 9 percent, compared to 367.3 million euros last year. After exchange rate adjustments, sales revenue growth stood at 7 percent.



Looking ahead, the company confirmed its outlook for the full year 2019. It continues to expect sales revenue growth in the high single-digit range and an EBIT margin of around 26 percent.



