

CHESEREX (dpa-AFX) - Adecco Group (AHEXY.PK, ADO.L), a provider of human resources solutions, Thursday reported that its second-quarter net income attributable to shareholders declined 6 percent to 159 million euros from 170 million euros in the year-ago period. Earnings per share decreased to 0.98 euros from 1.02 euros last year.



However, gross profit for the quarter rose 2 percent to 1.13 billion euros from 1.11 billion euros last year, while it declined 1 percent on an organic basis. Gross margin increased 70 basis points from last year to 19.0 percent, driven by focus on pricing and business mix.



Revenues for the quarter declined 2 percent to 5.92 billion euros from 6.05 billion euros last year. On an organic basis, revenues decreased 4 percent, driven mainly by Europe.



The company noted that the lower revenues partly reflected robust growth in the same period of the prior year, and also continued weakness in automotive and manufacturing sectors in many European economies.



Revenues in the quarter declined by 3 percent year-on-year, organically and trading days adjusted.



Looking ahead, the Group said it remains on track to deliver the targeted incremental GrowTogether productivity savings of 70 million euros in 2019.



